Renuka Singh's family celebrated by distributing sweets among themselves in Himachal Pradesh after the Indian fast bowler was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 1.5 crore at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. The pacer has established herself as one of the best in the Indian team and was acquired by the RCB as one of the franchise's top picks. Smriti Mandhana and Team India Members React After RCB Pick Opening Batter for INR 3.4 Crores at WPL 2023 Auction (Watch Video).

Renuka Singh's Family Celebrates By Distributing Sweets After She was Signed by RCB:

▶️ Not just from South Africa, we have s̐̈w̐̈e̐̈e̐̈t̐̈ reactions from Himachal too! Here's Renuka Singh's family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR. #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BbV40stApL — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)