Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket. The right-hander, who was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022 winning team in Australia, took to social media to share a note, announcing this development. "It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions in all three formats. I've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on." He further announced that he would be continuing to play for Nottinghamshire and also franchise cricket all around the world. Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Other England Cricketers Spotted at McDonald’s After Fifth Ashes 2023 Test, Video Goes Viral.

Alex Hales Announces Retirement from International Cricket

