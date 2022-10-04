Rilee Rossouw played a sensational inning as he scored his maiden century in T20 Internationals. This ton saw the Proteas post a score of 227 runs on the board in the 3rd T20I. The Indian bowlers did not had a great day but on a batting-friendly field, will need their batters to step up.

