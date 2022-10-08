South African cricketer David Miller shared heart-breaking news on Instagram leaving his fans and well-wishers across the world shocked. He informed the world of the demise of a close one battling cancer. He writes, "RIP my little rockstar, Love you always! [sic]," along with the video that showed the swashbuckling all-rounder with his little girl. Unconfirmed reports state the little girl is his daughter. While not much is known about David Miller's personal life but his fans worldwide are praying for him in this hour of immense grief and personal loss. They are sending him and his family much-needed strength and love.

David Miller's Daughter No More!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Miller (@davidmillersa12)

He Also Posted on His IG Story

David Miller IG Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)