Cricketers were in full attendance in London for Wimbledon 2025 on July 7, with the likes of Joe Root, James Anderson, and Virat Kohli seen seated in the box at Centre Court. Not to be left behind, India's maverick wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant also made his presence felt at Centre Court during the Round of 16 matches on July 7, as shared by Wimbledon's Instagram account. Often seen in usual dressing, Pant upped his style quotient for the event, wearing a dapper suit. Check out Wimbledon's post for Rishabh Pant below. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend Wimbledon 2025 in London, Celebrity Couple Spotted in the Gallery During All-England Tennis Championship Match (See Pic).

Rishabh Pant Reaches Wimbledon 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

