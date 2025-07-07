Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with their daughter Vamika and son Akaay are currently in London at their home in England spending time away from cricket. The Wimbledon Championship 2025 is currently going on at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. During a match in the Tennis competition, Virat and Anushka were spotted in the stands. Fans loved to see them back in public after a long time and made the picture viral on social media.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Attend Wimbledon 2025 in London

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)