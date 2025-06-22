Rishabh Pant became the third Indian wicketkeeper after the great MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani with 150 or more catches in Test cricket. Rishabh Pant achieved this elusive milestone during Day 3 of the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 22. Rishabh Pant's 150th Test catch was Ollie Pope, who was dismissed by speedster Prasidh Krishna. On the other hand, former captain MS Dhoni is leading the chart with 256 catches, followed by Syed Kirmani with 160 grabs in the longest format for Team India. India and England Players Wear Black Armbands and Observe Silence in Honour of Late David Lawrence Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Start (See Pic).

Elusive Feat by Rishabh Pant

Most catches by an Indian 🇮🇳 wicketkeeper in Men's Tests: 256 - MS Dhoni 160 - Syed Kirmani 150* - Rishabh Pant 110 - Kiran More 99 - Nayan Mongia Rishabh Pant becomes the third Indian keeper with 150 Test catches!#ENGvsINDpic.twitter.com/DTBQaDYKuC — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 22, 2025

Rishabh Pant's 150th Test Catch

Just the start India wanted on Day 3✨#PrasidhKrishna strikes early, the centurion #OlliePope is gone! 💪 Yeh seekhne nahi, sikhaane aaye hain! 🇮🇳🔥#ENGvIND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE NOW Streaming on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/SIJ5ri9N8a pic.twitter.com/idrXpUfmQB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)