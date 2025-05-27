Rishabh Pant has finally stepped up in the IPL 2025 as he scored a sensational 54-ball century powering Lucknow Super giants to a strong total against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first, Pant came in early in the powerplay and struck some boundaries to get in the momentum. After that he never looked back and kept accelerating to reach his century in just 54 deliveries. After he scored his century, he took off his helmet and performed a somersault to celebrate. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Hits His Second Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Rishabh Pant Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)