Rishi Dhawan has replaced Prabhsimran Singh as the Impact Player for his side Punjab Kings in their match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on April 5. The all-rounder came on to the field at the end of the 15th over the second innings. Rishi Dhawan was also Punjab Kings' Impact Player in their last match against Punjab Kings. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rishi Dhawan Becomes Punjab Kings' Impact Player

