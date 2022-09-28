The first semifinal match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and Australia Legends was stopped due to rain in Raipur on September 28. The T20 cricket match will be continued on September 29 from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Australia Legends scored 136/5 in 17 overs with Cameron White and Brad Haddin on the crease.

India Legends vs Australia Legends match updates:

