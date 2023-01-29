Indian U19 women's cricket team have lifted the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. After winning the toss, India restricted England to a very small total of 68. Then they managed to chase down this total within 14 overs. Taking to Twitter, Indian men's cricket team captain, Rohil Sharma congratulated the Indian team on creating history. Apart from Rohit, other fans have also started to wish the Indian team. India Win ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Become Inaugural Champions After Beating England in Final.

