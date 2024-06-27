Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 5000 international runs as the captain of the Indian team during the IND vs ENG ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match. Rohit has played with an attacking approach in the ongoing T20 World Cup and played a knock of 92 runs against Australia. The right-handed batter also became the fifth Indian captain to score 5000 runs international runs. Fans React As Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver Once Again During IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

