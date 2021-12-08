Rohit Sharma on Wednesday was named the new captain of India's ODI side and thus, he replaced Virat Kohli, who had earlier relinquished T20I leadership as well. Kohli would now lead the Test side while the responsibility of handling the limited-overs teams would rest on Sharma. See how netizens reacted to this major development in Indian cricket.

See ICC's Reaction:

Virat Kohli ➡️ Rohit Sharma Beginning of a new era for India men’s limited-overs cricket. pic.twitter.com/5yo9Jdj4U2 — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians:

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 4️⃣5️⃣ is all set to lead the Men in Blue in white ball cricket. 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/btbqDEas0W — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 8, 2021

The Bharat Army:

🇮🇳ROHIT SHARMA'S BHARAT ARMY! Congratulations, Hitman - we can't wait to support you on your journey as India's new white-ball captain! ❤️ A big thank you to Captain Kohli for all the memories you have given us! 📷Getty • #RohitSharma #INDVSA #INDVSSA #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/dOfhACvv7L — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 8, 2021

Harsha Bhogle Shares His Take:

However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats and it is critical Dravid, Kohli and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Thank you Captain @imVkohli for leading #TeamIndia through an emphatic and aggressive era in white-ball cricket! 🤩 Your brand of cricket will be a template for the future to follow. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #ThankYouCaptainKohli pic.twitter.com/BxtmWcklT5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 8, 2021

'Virat Kohli, Always'

Then Now Forever. ❤️ It was you. It is you. It shall always be you. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ESqun8HuUX — Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) December 8, 2021

Beginning of a New Era:

It's Not End of An ERA It's A New Beginning of Virat2.O Thank You Captain 🤗🤗#ViratKohli #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/RDads7iqn6 — Praveen Kick (@praveenkick77) December 8, 2021

'Face of Indian cricket'

You’ll always be the face of Indian cricket, Virat. pic.twitter.com/GXhXwHiJkj — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 8, 2021

'Always My Captain'

This User Seemed To Be Very Sad:

'Dream Come True'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)