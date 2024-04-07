Rohit Sharma Completes 100 Catches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match

The former Mumbai Indians captain has been a pretty good fielder as well apart from being a stellar performer with the willow in hand and this record is a testament to that. He took the catch of Jhye Richardson to attain this feat.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 07, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League career as he completed 100 catches in the tournament. The Mumbai Indians star achieved this feat by taking the catch of Delhi Capitals' Jhye Richardson in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7. Rohit has been one of the integral members of the Mumbai Indians outfit and he is now behind Kieron Pollard and Suresh Raina, who have 103 and 109 catches respectively. Virat Kohli tops the list with most catches as a non-wicketkeeper, taking 110 catches. Mumbai Indians Score Highest Total in T20 Cricket Without Any Batsman Hitting Half-Century, Achieve Feat With 235/4 During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Rohit Sharma Completes 100 Catches in IPL

