The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from February 19. India national cricket team has already travelled to Dubai and started their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and their opening match of Group A against Bangladesh. Amid that a video of Rohit Sharma from Mumbai airport emerged on social media. As Team India were departing for Dubai, Rohit was asked to open his sunglasses by the security staff to match his face with the passport. Rohit opened his glasses and gave a playful smile before getting the nod. Fans loved his expression and made the video viral on social media. Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Share Glimpses of Training With India National Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2024 (See Pics).

