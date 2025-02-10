India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma delivered a match-winning performance with the bat during the second ODI against the England national cricket team in Cuttack. The veteran opener slammed a stunning century in Team India's four-wicket win over the Three Lions. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive knock. During the match, a moment happened when Rohit was seen snapping at the DJ. The incident occurred when the match began after a pause due to the floodlight failure. The Indian captain was annoyed with the DJ playing music and asked him to stop the music. Rohit was spotted saying "band kar ********' to the DJ. The video has gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Raises Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Hand To Celebrate India's Victory in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Loses Cool at DJ During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Rohit angrily asks DJ to stop playing music: Band kar bhen**d, cameras caught😄 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/I5P3HExX16 — 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) February 10, 2025

