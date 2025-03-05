Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul shined with the bat as India national cricket team chased down the target set by Australia national cricket team. The side’s victory put them in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final to be played on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The win is a record breaking one with the Indian side making in to the fourth consecutive ICC Tournament final. Importantly, Rohit Sharma was captain in these four tournaments. The side’s undefeated run in the CT 2025 also handed Rohit Sharma another record as he now has won 12 matches in a row in the ICC tournaments matching MS Dhoni’s record set between 2012 to 2014. Sharma lost just one match in the last ICC competition 23 games as skipper. His last loss came in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final against Australia. India’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash .

Rohit Sharma Matches MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Consecutive Wins By Indian Captain in ICC Tournaments

Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain in ICC matches 12 - 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 (2024/25)* 12 - MS Dhoni (2012/14) 10 - Rohit Sharma (2023) 8 - Sourav Ganguly (2003) 7 - MS Dhoni (2015)#ChampionsTrophy2025 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 4, 2025

