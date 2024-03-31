The Rajasthan Royals have shared a heartfelt video of Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma ahead of their clash against MI. The video features meeting the RR players and his fellow Team India mates. Sharma met the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more in Mumbai during their practice session. Fans Chant Rohit Sharma's Name at Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians Captain Taps Fence On His Way to Pavilion During IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals Posts Heartfelt Video Featuring Rohit Sharma

Banda jeeta hai khul ke 💗 pic.twitter.com/6x6LmC4a4h — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)