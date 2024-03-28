Fans were seen chanting Hardik Pandya's name at Rohit Sharma as he made his way to the pavilion during a match in IPL 2024. The new Mumbai Indians captain has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from fans after the five-time champions suffered two losses in IPL 2024, the latest of which was against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter. A video went viral where Pandya was seen chatting with Akash Ambani, one of the franchise's co-owners, and making his way to the pavilion amid 'Rohit' chants. Pandya went on to tap the fence as he walked away. Fans Spotted Throwing Slippers, Other Objects at Wall Showing Hardik Pandya’s Interview After Mumbai Indians’ Loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Hardik Pandya Makes Way to Pavilion Amid 'Rohit' Chants

What a speed Pandya 👏🏻 Faster than the blink 😂 #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/G83ZjalBvx — Snigdha Sharma (@whySnigdha) March 28, 2024

