Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami trained hard in the nets amidst injury concerns ahead of the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammed Shami had left the field for a brief while during the first innings of the IND vs PAK match but did return to bowl. Rohit Sharma also had left the field in that innings with reports claiming that the India national cricket team captain had a hamstring injury. However, both the cricketers hit the nets and were seen training hard. The ICC shared the pictures of both Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami alongside other Indian cricketers in training. India face New Zealand in their last Group A match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2 before the semi-finals. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Indian Captain Featuring in Starting XI.

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami Train in Nets Amidst Injury Concerns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

