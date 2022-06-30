BCCI have announced the Indan squad for the white-ball series against England. Rohit Sharma returns to captain the team in both formats. Meanwhile, Umran Malik, who made his debut against Ireland, has been selected in the T20I setup. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to miss the first T20 game.

