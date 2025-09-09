Rohit Sharma's visit to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai has left fans worried. The India National Cricket Team ODI captain recently made the news for losing a lot of weight and also reportedly clearing BCCI's fitness Test before the India tour of Australia for an ODI series in October 2025. In a couple of viral Instagram videos shared on Filmygyan's page, Rohit Sharma was spotted getting out of his car and entering the hospital with paparazzi calling out his name while requesting a picture. The India ODI captain was spotted entering the hospital at night and the paparazzi requested him for a photo. Rohit Sharma looked back at them and entered the hospital. Fans online enquired about Rohit Sharma's health and wondered if everything was alright after the Hitman was spotted visiting the hospital. Take a look at some reactions below. Rohit Sharma Diet Plan for Weight Loss Leaked? Unverified Chart Goes Viral As India ODI Captain Looks Lean After Shedding Kilos.

Rohit Sharma Spotted at Kokilaben Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Rohit Sharma Enters Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

'Is Everything Fine?'

@grok any serious issue? Is everything fine around Rohit?! — Shreyansh Verma (@shreyanshonly) September 8, 2025

'What Has Happened?'

🚨⚠️ Rohit Sharma at Kokilaben Hospital! - What has happened? 😱 pic.twitter.com/qIJsB8UJ4A — Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) September 8, 2025

Fan Wonders Why Rohit Sharma is At the Hospital

Why Rohit spotted at Kokilaben Hospital?🤔 Is hope everything is Alright 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4jQ6HMaukb — Shikha (@Shikha_003) September 8, 2025

'Hope Everything's Fine'

Rohit Sharma spotted at Kokilaben hospital. Hope everything's fine 🥺 🙏 pic.twitter.com/usKmv5mF7I — Shana⁴⁵ (@shana45__) September 8, 2025

Fan Thinks Rohit Sharma is Having Hamstring Injury

hamstring gaya. aisa lag rha hai. — mann sharma (@Mann_Sharma15) September 8, 2025

