Rohit Sharma could not translate his brilliant form in the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match as he was bowled early by Dilshan Madushanka. The left-arm fast bowler rolled his fingers over the ball and Rohit, who played for the in-swing, lost his off-stump. The whole Wankhede crowd was stunned to silence as Rohit's off-stump went for a toss with the Sri Lankan camp rejoicing. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma Wicket Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

