Not the ideal start for Rohit Sharma and team India in the WTC 2023 final against Australia at Oval, as the Indian skipper gets trapped in front of the wicket by a nip-backer from Pat Cummins. Rohit, batting on 15 runs, gets stuck in the crease and the ball from Cummins stays a little low to evade his bat. India will have to look for a rebuild with their mainstay dismissed. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Rohit Sharma Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

