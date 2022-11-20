An old tweet by Rohit Sharma has gone viral after Suryakumar Yadav's sensational hundred during the second T20I between India and New Zealand. Rohit, in the tweet, dated December 10, 2011, had written, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!" After Surya's brilliant knock, this tweet went viral with fans sharing their thoughts on the Indian captain's foresight.

Rohit Sharma's Viral Old Tweet:

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Fans React to Rohit Sharma's Old Tweet on Suryakumar Yadav:

'Thank you for backing him'

'Once Upon a Time'

Once upon a time HITMAN say about SURYA ❤️ https://t.co/uePGiRNTBt — VIRATIAN (@cricVed) November 20, 2022

Visionary:

'He Knew It'

He knew it. https://t.co/4dgVSvHMMu — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) November 20, 2022

Hitman's Prediction was Right!

