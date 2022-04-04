Ross Taylor, the experienced pillar in Kiwi batting line-up, is all set to retire from international cricket after the 3rd ODI against Netherlands. He was found in tears during the national anthem before the match. The emotional video is now viral on Twitter.

Ross Taylor is about to play his final international game of cricket for New Zealand. We will miss you Rosco #SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/Y6kmXVHvSH — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022

