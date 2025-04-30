Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 captain Rajat Patidar, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, and WPL player Shreyanka Patil were seen offering prayers at the temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The three RCB players offered prayers in the temple in Tirumala today, on April 30, 2025. RCB are currently placed at the top slot of the Indian Premier League points table and will be playing arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings next on May 3 in home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar Becomes Second Fastest Indian to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Shreyanka Patil in Temple in Tirumala:

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Shreyanka Patil offered prayers at the Tirumala temple earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/VKWTv8ghJP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2025

