Josh Hazlewood went unsold in the IPL auction last year. But this time around, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have bagged the deal for Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in INR 12.50 crore. Hazlewood was once a part of the CSK and has also played for RCB in the past. This is a powerful addition to the RCB squad for IPL 2025 as the pacer from Australia is in good form. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Josh Hazlewood Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 12.50 Crore.

Josh Hazlewood Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025

