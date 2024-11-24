Uncapped India cricketer Rasikh Dar was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Initially, Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad were engaged in a bidding war. Later on, the Delhi Capitals entered and opted to use a Right-to-Match card. However, Bengaluru cleverly raised their bidding price to INR 6 crore and bought Dar. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Akash Madhwal Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.2 Crore.

RCB wins the Bidding War for Rasikh Dar

Rasikh Dar will wear #RCB colours ⚡️ He's acquired for INR 6 Crore by @RCBTweets 💰 Base Price: INR 30 Lakh Final Price: INR 6 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

