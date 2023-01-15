Durban's Super Giants are set to take on Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban and will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website. Both teams will be looking for wins, having won one and lost one so far. SA20 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)