MI Cape Town will clash with Durban Super Giants in the next match of SA20 on Friday, January 13. The match, which will take place at Newlands, Cape Town, has a starting time of 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). MI Cape Town had a clinical victory against Paarl Royals in their first game. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants faultered in their chase against Joburg Super Kings in their last match. Viacom18 group currently possess the broadcasting rights of SA20. Hence Sports18 SD/HD will provide a live telecast of the match. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JioCinema website and app.

MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

