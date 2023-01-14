MI Cape Town will face Joburg Super Kings in their next clash at the SA20 on Saturday, January 14. The match will start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. Viacom18 group currently have the broadcasting rights of SA20 in India. You can watch the live telecast of the MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match on Sports18 SD/HD. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website.

