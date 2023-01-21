A high-flying Paarl Royals are set to take on MI Cape Town in the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match is set to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star batters Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and David Miller have failed to deliver consistently for the Royals. Meanwhile, captain Rashid Khan's form is a concern for MI Cape Town. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming and Telecast Details

