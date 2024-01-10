The SA20 2024 is all set to commence from January 10, 2024. It had a very successful first season and Sunrisers Eastern Cape ended as the champions of the inaugural edition. The defending champions will start their campaign this time playing in the opening match against Joburg Super Kings. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match has a start time of 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the SREC vs JSK SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 network. Fans will get the live streaming of the match on JioCinema app and website for free. SA20 2024: Pretoria Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of South African T20 League.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

