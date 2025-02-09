Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town won their maiden South Africa T20 (SA20) League Title after defeating Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs in the grand finale of the 2025 edition at the Wanderers. Rashid Khan's MI denied Aiden Markram's Sunrisers a hat trick of SA20 titles. After winning the elusive title, Rashid Khan shared a post on his social handle with Akash Ambani holding the SA20 2025 silverware. Akash and Rashid seemed satisfied after MI Cape Town's successful run in the third season. Notably, MI Cape finished at the bottom of the points table in the first two editions of the SA20. MI Cape Town Win SA20 2025, Beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape By 76 Runs in Final to Win Maiden Title.

Rashid Khan and Akash Ambani with SA20 2025 Trophy

