Sachin Baby was left heartbroken after he was dismissed by Parth Rekhade while he was just two runs away from his century, in the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final on February 28. The Kerala captain had done all the hard work and batted extremely well up until that shot as he attempted a slog sweep to get to the milestone. But instead, he miscued the shot off the left-arm spinner and Karun Nair ended up taking a simple catch in the deep. The wicket left Kerala at 324/7, still 55 short of Vidarbha's first innings total of 379. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala Fights Back as Pace Trio Restricts Vidarbha's Advantage on Day Two of Final.

Sachin Baby Heartbroken After Being Dismissed by Parth Rekhade

A huge moment in the match❗️ Sachin Baby falls 2 short of his 100. A brilliant knock ends. Parth Rekhade gets the crucial wicket! Kerala are 324/7, trailing by 55 runs.#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/EFPJpLER5h — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2025

