The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) dropped the birthday wishes for Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The former cricketer was born on April 24, 1973 and turns 49 today. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: See Childhood and Family Pictures of the 'God of Cricket' As He Turns 49.

6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches 3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs 1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons 2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

ICC's Tweet

One of the greatest batters that India ever produced… 🏏 …but also an entertaining occasional bowler 😉 Happy birthday, @sachin_rt 🎂 — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2022

