Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated the Indian cricket team ahead of its 1000th ODI match. The Indian Team will play their 1000th ODI game against West Indies on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The Master Blaster posted a video on social media to congratulate the Indian team.

Many congratulations to #TeamIndia & @BCCI for this monumental milestone of 1000 ODIs! It’s been a wonderful journey all these years for players, fans & everyone associated with the game. pic.twitter.com/VqlsVlQOQy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2022

