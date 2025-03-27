Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar once again won the hearts of his fans on Thursday. The cricket icon joined the hot "Ghibli" filter trend by using it on two of the iconic images from Team India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, where Tendulkar is being lifted on the shoulders of Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers, and the second one he used from his photoshoot with the silverware in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Ghibli, a popular Japanese animation (or anime art) studio, made pictures with the help of artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and Grok. The legendary cricketer shared images on social media and uploaded a caption with them. Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect to Padmakar Shivalkar, Says ‘His Smooth Action and Rhythm Were a Treat To Watch.’

Sachin Tendulkar Joins the Ghibli Trend

AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket? pic.twitter.com/NdKptwOliM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2025

