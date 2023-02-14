Moomal Mehar, a 14-year-old girl from Rajasthan's Barmer district, who is also a Suryakumar Yadav fan, played perfectly timed shots during a cricket match. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the girl coming out of her crease and slamming the bowlers, with a similar follow-through like that of her idol. In another video, she added that her inspiration is Suryakumar Yadav and that she trains for four hours every day. Hardik Pandya Moves to No. 2 Position in Latest ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings; Suryakumar Yadav Remains No.1 Ranked Batter..

Moohal Mehar Playing Good Shots During Cricket Match

Moomal Mehar who was seen hitting perfectly timed shots on her game and inspiration form Indian cricketer #SuryakumarYadav@surya_14kumarpic.twitter.com/Al6JV3BOeW — IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2023

