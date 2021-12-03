Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar remembers his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his birthday (December 3). Master blaster penned an emotional message for his guiding light who paved the way for his successful cricket journey. Achrekar was one of the most famous coaches for young cricketers in Mumbai. The notable coach won Dronacharya Award in 1990 and Padma Shri in 2010 for his important contribution in the field of cricket.

Check Out What Sachin Has to Say About His Childhood Coach Today:

