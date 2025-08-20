One of the greatest cricketers and a cherished Indian icon, Sachin Tendulkar, has joined the Reddit family as a Brand Ambassador. The star Indian national cricket team took to the social media platform X @sachin_rt and announced a special Sachin Tendulkar AMA Session on the social media platform Reddit. The 'Ask Me Anything' Session will take place on the cricketer's Reddit handle @u/SachinTendulkar, which will take place on August 25 at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Tendulkar urged fans to ask questions ranging from 'cricket, life and everything else'. Fans can check out Tendulkar's announcement about the Reddit AMA Session below. Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar’s Rumoured Fiancee Among Attendees As Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Daughter Sara’s Pilates Academy in Andheri (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Reddit; Star Cricketer To Host AMA Session

Join my Reddit AMA on r/IndiaCricket this 25th August at 5 PM IST 🏏 Your chance to ask me anything – cricket, life, and everything else! See you soon! @Reddit #AskSachin #RedditAMA #Partnership pic.twitter.com/ZtkJoebMKT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 20, 2025

