Sachin Tendulkar visited the iconic Taj Mahal with his wife Anjali. The Master Blaster took to social media to share pictures of their visit which included one where he was seen sitting alongside Anjali and also one of the popular monuments. Both Sachin and Anjali were dressed in black and were all smiles as they posed for the picture. The former cricketer also dropped a 'heart' emoji while sharing the snaps from his visit to the Taj Mahal. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh for Their 'Kind Words' After Duo Chat About Cricket Legend During Laureus Ambassador's Meet (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar, Wife Anjali Visit Taj Mahal

