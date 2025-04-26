Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar announced that she is the owner of team Mumbai Grizzlies in the Global E-Cricket Premier League 2025. In an Instagram post, Sara Tendulkar shared a series of pictures which included one from her childhood with her parents, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar and brother Arjun and wrote, "Cricket has always been more than just a sport in our home, it’s been a way of life. Over the years, I’ve quietly carried that love with me…And today, I’m beyond proud and excited to announce my association with the Mumbai Grizzlies as an owner. It’s a new role, a new chapter, but the same love for the game. Let’s make this journey unforgettable." Her Instagram post also had pictures of her posing in Mumbai Grizzlies jersey. The Global e-Cricket Premier League 2025 is a six-team e-cricket competition that will be played from April 27 to May 2. New BFFs in Town! Sara Tendulkar Enjoys a Scenic Ride With Australian Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Grace, Watch Viral Video.

Sara Tendulkar Announces Her Role as Mumbai Grizzlies Team Owner

