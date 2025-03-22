Known for being a technically sound batter, Sahibzada Farhan produced a scintillating knocking during the Peshawar vs Quetta National T20 Cup 2025, which created history as the Pakistan middle-order batsman registered the joint third-highest individual score in T20 history. Farhan smashed an unbeaten 162 off 72 balls, which included 11 sixes, and 14 fours, putting the cricketer on level with the likes of Hamilton Masakadza, Hazratullah Zazai, and Dewald Brevis, all scored 162 runs for Mountaineers, Afghanistan, and Titansm respectively. Chris Gayle led the highest T20 score charts with 175, followed by Aaron Finch's 172. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Stalwart Falls for 22 Runs in Karachi Whites vs Lahore Blues National T20 Cup 2025.

Sahibzada Farhan Creates History

1️⃣6️⃣2️⃣* off 7️⃣2️⃣ balls 🏏 1️⃣1️⃣ sixes & 1️⃣4️⃣ fours 🔥 Peshawar's @RealSahibzada smashes the joint third-highest individual score in T20 history against Quetta!#QUETTAvPSH | #NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/0mYNsAosa3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)