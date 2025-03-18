After getting sidelined from the Pakistan T20I side for the New Zealand series, star batter Babar Azam made his comeback in the Pakistan T20 domestic tournament – National T20 Cup 2025. The right-handed batter represented Lahore Blues during the match against Karachi Whites at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 19. However, Babar's return to the National T20 Cup ended on a poor note after the stylish cricketer made 22 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours, while chasing 172 runs. After Babar Azam's dismissal, many funny memes went viral in the social space. Below are some of the viral memes on the Pakistan stalwart. Babar Azam Trolled by Fans for Using DRS Despite Clearly Edging the Ball During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Babar Azam Flops Again

Babar azam flops again in national t20 cup Scored 22 in 17 balls😂😂 T20 me odi khelra h or odi me test — Ro - Ko (@EmooPrince2) March 18, 2025

Hilarious!

Never seen Zimbabar fans blaming Babar Azam for the defeats 😂... Its either bowlers, umpires, pitch or 10 runs short — Groot🇮🇳 (@gjdickf) March 18, 2025

Slap In The Face of Babarsons

Youngsters are not performing let's bring back babar azam. Meanwhile,Babar Azam flopped while chasing 171 in a domestic match today. Believe me all the T20 cricket he has played was purely due to PR hype. Now, he is totally exposed. Literally it's a slap in the face of Babarsons. pic.twitter.com/WNAOZ3YGeE — The PCT Army.🇵🇰 (@thepctarmy0) March 18, 2025

Poor Outing by Babar Azam

Babar Azam as opener for Lahore Blues in the National T20 Cup today. Runs - 22 Balls - 17 4/6 - 3/0 Strike rate - 129 pic.twitter.com/JJJopEOXKs — Muhammad Asim (@Muhamma89697462) March 18, 2025

Lol

Intent of Babar Azam or ise ye log Kohli se compare karte Hain 🤣 — Mohammadul islam (@MDULISLAM2000) March 18, 2025

