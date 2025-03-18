After getting sidelined from the Pakistan T20I side for the New Zealand series, star batter Babar Azam made his comeback in the Pakistan T20 domestic tournament – National T20 Cup 2025. The right-handed batter represented Lahore Blues during the match against Karachi Whites at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 19. However, Babar's return to the National T20 Cup ended on a poor note after the stylish cricketer made 22 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours, while chasing 172 runs. After Babar Azam's dismissal, many funny memes went viral in the social space. Below are some of the viral memes on the Pakistan stalwart. Babar Azam Trolled by Fans for Using DRS Despite Clearly Edging the Ball During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Babar Azam Flops Again

Hilarious!

Slap In The Face of Babarsons

Poor Outing by Babar Azam

Lol

