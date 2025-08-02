Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett engaged in a heated argument after the Indian batter was dismissed in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on August 1. This incident happened in India's second innings when Gus Atkinson trapped Sai Sudharsan LBW. The India National Cricket Team left-hander opted for the DRS (Decision Review System) after being struck on his pads by Gus Atkinson, but it was in vain as the replay showed that the ball would have hit the leg-stump. As Sai Sudharsan was leaving the crease, he turned back and headed towards Ben Duckett, with whom he exchanged a few words before Harry Brook intervened and broke up the discussion. The video of this went viral on social media and it added to the list of instances when tempers flared at The Oval during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Akash Deep Gives Send-Off to Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him, Puts Hand On England Batter's Shoulder While Having Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett Engage in Heated Argument

Some Heated words exchange with Ben Ducket and Sai Sudarshan, c'mon Sai perform and then speak.#INDvsENG #Saisudarshan #BenDuckett pic.twitter.com/OifqJhFxeL — Pawan Mathur (@ImMathur03) August 1, 2025

