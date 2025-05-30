Sai Sudharsan and Gerald Coetzee came up with a perfect example of brilliant teamwork as they combined to take a goalkeeper's parry-style catch to dismiss explosive opener GT in the MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator match in Mullanpur on Thursday. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the eighth over. Sai Kishore bowled a flighted delivery, and Bairstow played a reverse sweep. The ball flew quickly to Sai Sudharsan, who timed his jump and then palmed it into the path of Coetzee, who took a simple catch. Jonny Bairstow departed after scoring 47 off 22 deliveries with seven boundaries. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After Chris Gayle To Hit 300 or More Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

Top Teamwork!

