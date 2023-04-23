Sam Curran won the Man of the Match award in the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The Englishman, leading the Punjab Kings' outfit in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, struck a 29-ball 55 in the first innings to help his side get to 214/8. He hit five fours and struck four sixes in his highly entertaining knock, which helped Punjab Kings post a formidable total on the board. 'Breaking Stumps for Fun!' Twitterati React to Arshdeep Singh Shattering Middle-Stump Twice in Two Balls During Last Over of MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Sam Curran Wins Man of the Match Award

He led from the front and scored a blistering knock in @PunjabKingsIPL's vital victory over #MI 👌👌 @CurranSM receives the Player of the Match award in Match 3⃣1⃣ of #TATAIPL 2023 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dnjGpZ5Kif — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023

