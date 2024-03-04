A week ago, a specially able child had a conversation with Sanju Samson where he admitted being his fan and Sanju promised that he will soon play cricket with him. Keeping his promise Sanju was spotted batting with the kid bowling to him. Fans loved how Sanju has a great heart and how he had kept his words and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Plays 'Kanche-Goli' With Kids In His Neighbourhood Ahead of Joining Delhi Capitals Camp For IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson Shows Great Gesture

He kept the promise 🥹🩷 How can someone hate this guy??? https://t.co/buMEk0OKcT pic.twitter.com/jlJGhUIBT0 — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 3, 2024

